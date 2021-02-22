WFP Palestine Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

341,197 people assisted In January 2021

US$ 3.7 m cash-based transfers made

1,325 mt of food distributed

US$ 30.5 m six months (February – July 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In January, WFP provided food assistance through cash-based transfers (CBT) in the form of electronic food vouchers to 294,019 poor and severely food insecure Palestinians both in the West Bank and in Gaza Strip, more than 70 percent are women, girls and boys. Every household received a monthly credit of USD 10.3 per capita on a magnetic card to purchase food of their choice at 335 local retailers across Gaza (200) and the West Bank (135).

Through the UN OCHA’s Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPF),

WFP continued supporting more than 24,000 new people who have been affected by COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip. WFP will be able to sustain CBT assistance to those targeted people in Gaza until the end of the first quarter of 2021.

WFP extended its direct cash assistance to 1,440 families (7,332 people) under its pilot Multi-Purpose Cash project in the Gaza Strip. Every family received direct cash worth of USD 336 to cover their essential needs according to their choice.

In-kind food distributions under the October-December quarterly distribution were completed in collaboration with Oxfam in Gaza and UNRWA in the West Bank. Around 33,400 people in Gaza and 37,000 people in the West Bank received a food basket consisting of fortified wheat flour, vitamin-A rich vegetable oil, pulses, and iodized salt.