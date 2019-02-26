WFP Palestine Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

259,060 people assisted in January 2019

US$ 2.17 m cash- based transfers made

US$ 20.4 m six months (February-July 2019) net WFP Palestine funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In January, WFP assisted 259,060 of the poorest and most food insecure people with food and cash-based transfers (CBT), whereof 209,066 people live in Gaza and 49,994 people live in the West Bank. WFP’s food assistance enables poor households to meet a share of their daily food needs and alleviates the decline in their purchasing power. It is a fundamental safety net that keeps them from falling into deeper poverty as well as a critical form of economic transfer that allows families to spend their meagre resources on other essentials.

• As a result of funding shortfalls, WFP had to cut off assistance to 27,000 poor food-insecure people in the West Bank and reduce the CBT entitlements of another 166,000 across Gaza (115,000) and the West Bank (51,000) by 20 percent (from US$ 10 to US$ 8 per capita/ month). WFP has been collecting quantitative data and qualitative feedback from affected communities to measure the impact of these cuts on their food security status. Results will be available in March.

• Without new funding, WFP will be forced to downsize its operations further in the second trimester of 2019. Last month, WFP launched its 2019 WFP’s funding appeal of US$ 57 million, as well as its awareness-raising video campaign on Gaza’s spiralling humanitarian needs (available here).

• These forcible measures come at a time when food insecurity is on the rise, hitting one third of the population as the preliminary findings of the Food Security Sector’s Socioeconomic and Food Insecurity Survey (Dec. 2018) revealed. This includes an estimated 700,000 non-refugees, of whom 465,000 are in Gaza and 235,000 in the West Bank. This is twice as many people in need of support as WFP is now in a position to assist within the framework of its CSP.

• The current suspension and reduction of assistance will have a negative trickle-down impact on the local economy. Through CBTs, WFP injects US$3.5 million into the local economy with positive spillover effects on job creation and investment in the agro-industrial sector. Read about WFP new story about the multidimensional socioeconomic gains triggered by WFP’s voucher interventions in Gaza.