WFP Palestine Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

303,834 people assisted in February 2021

US$3.6 m cash-based transfers made

0 mt of food distributed

US$39.1 m six months (April – September 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In February, WFP provided food assistance through Cash Based Transfers (CBT) in the form of electronic food vouchers to 303,834 poor and severely food insecure Palestinians both in the West Bank and in Gaza Strip, more than 70 percent are women, girls, and boys. Every household received a monthly credit of USD 10.3 per capita on a magnetic card to purchase food of their choice at 276 local retailers across Gaza (200) and the West Bank (76).

The CBT assistance included 265 families (1,616 people) who live in H2 area of Hebron City in the southern West Bank, through the “Nutrition Awareness and Cash Based Transfer” project. Targeting vulnerable pregnant and lactating women and children under five years in H2 area, the assistance is provided alongside Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) activities through different virtual tools such as WhatsApp sessions. The high engagement of participating women was demonstrated through a cooking competition which WFP organized. A message was sent to them to send recipes of their best vegetarian meal which should also be rich in iron. WFP received several recipes; their nutritional values were reviewed, analyzed, and rated. The winning recipe, a creative meal made of cauliflower leaves stuffed with chickpeas, rice, tomatoes, and parsley, was made by three different women*.

WFP provided cash assistance to 1,440 families (7,332 people) under its pilot Multi-Purpose Cash project in the Gaza Strip. Every family received direct cash worth of USD 336 to cover their essential needs according to their choice.