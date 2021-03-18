oPt
WFP Palestine Country Brief, February 2021
In Numbers
303,834 people assisted in February 2021
US$3.6 m cash-based transfers made
0 mt of food distributed
US$39.1 m six months (April – September 2021) net funding requirements
Operational Updates
In February, WFP provided food assistance through Cash Based Transfers (CBT) in the form of electronic food vouchers to 303,834 poor and severely food insecure Palestinians both in the West Bank and in Gaza Strip, more than 70 percent are women, girls, and boys. Every household received a monthly credit of USD 10.3 per capita on a magnetic card to purchase food of their choice at 276 local retailers across Gaza (200) and the West Bank (76).
The CBT assistance included 265 families (1,616 people) who live in H2 area of Hebron City in the southern West Bank, through the “Nutrition Awareness and Cash Based Transfer” project. Targeting vulnerable pregnant and lactating women and children under five years in H2 area, the assistance is provided alongside Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) activities through different virtual tools such as WhatsApp sessions. The high engagement of participating women was demonstrated through a cooking competition which WFP organized. A message was sent to them to send recipes of their best vegetarian meal which should also be rich in iron. WFP received several recipes; their nutritional values were reviewed, analyzed, and rated. The winning recipe, a creative meal made of cauliflower leaves stuffed with chickpeas, rice, tomatoes, and parsley, was made by three different women*.
WFP provided cash assistance to 1,440 families (7,332 people) under its pilot Multi-Purpose Cash project in the Gaza Strip. Every family received direct cash worth of USD 336 to cover their essential needs according to their choice.
Under the resilience strengthening activity implemented in the Gaza Strip by 100 vulnerable households, WFP and implementing partner Oxfam completed: the installment of 50 greenhouses; five poultry farms; 15 sheep farms; 28 wicking beds units and planted them; 10 composting greenhouses; one hydroponic unit and one Aquaponic testing unit. Meanwhile in the West Bank where the activity targets 123 families and three institutions, the planting units provided for the families produced a total amount of 23,782.5 kgs of different kind of vegetables of which 14.9 percent were consumed by the beneficiary families. The rest of vegetables were sold at a market value of 78,201.85 new Israeli Shekel (NIS), around 23,500 US$.
*One of the three winning contestants, Sara Abu Turki (43), cooked cauliflower leaves stuffed with chickpeas, rice, tomatoes, and parsley. Sara, who lives in H2 area in Hebron, grows cauliflowers in a small garden right next to her house.