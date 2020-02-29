WFP Palestine Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

292,171 people assisted in February 2020

US$2.77 m cash-based transfers made 524 mt of food distributed

US$16.9 m six months net funding requirements (April – September 2020)

Operational Updates

• In February, WFP assisted 240,817 and 51,354 poor foodinsecure people in Gaza and the West Bank respectively, predominantly through electronic food vouchers but also through in-kind food parcels. More than 70 percent of the recipients of assistance were women, girls and boys. WFP’s food assistance is a fundamental safety net that prevents poor households from falling into deeper poverty and food insecurity.

• WFP lent its Cash-Based Transfer (CBT) platform to the INGO Mercy Corps to provide food assistance to 600 vulnerable families in the Gaza Strip. Mercy Corps is using WFP’s CBTs as part of its multipurpose cash assistance project where CBTs and/or direct cash assistance are provided to three groups of families: the first group is receiving CBTs, the second group is receiving direct cash assistance, and the third group is receiving a combination of CBTs and direct cash assistance. Household recipients of CBTs are receiving a monthly electronic voucher card topped up with 247 Israeli Shekel per household to purchase food from WFP’s chain of 200 shops across the Gaza Strip. WFP and Mercy Corps are members of the inter-cluster Cash Working Group, which coordinates, promotes and facilitates sustainable activities related to emergency, medium and long-term Cash Programming in Palestine. WFP has been providing data and technical assistance including for a Minimum Expenditure Basket assessment and Food Price Monitoring and Vulnerability assessment.

• A WFP mission from the Regional Bureau and Munich-Based Innovation Accelerator Office visited Palestine to evaluate the Country Office’s pilot resilience project. The mission focused on the preparation of a Cost Benefit Analysis of the provision agricultural assets under this project, including hydroponics, to the targeted families. The mission met representatives of different stakeholders including from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Environmental Quality Authority, UN agencies and the private sector to ensure further future coordination and collaboration. Results of the Cost Benefits Analysis are expected in April 2020.