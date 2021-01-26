WFP Palestine Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

391,238 people assisted In December 2020

US$4.2 m cash-based transfers made

965 mt of food distributed

US$41.2 m six months (February – July 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP provided food assistance through Cash Based Transfers (CBT) in the form of electronic food vouchers to 354,544 poor and severely food insecure Palestinians.

Among the CBT recipients 83,544 are affected by COVID-19: 59,281 in the West Bank and 24,263 in Gaza. Every household received a monthly credit of USD 10.3 per capita on a magnetic card to purchase food of their choice at 335 local retailers across Gaza (200) and the West Bank (135).

• CBT assistance to the targeted 60,000 people affected by COVID-19 stopped atn the end of December due to lack of resources. WFP provided this assistance to affected people since May 2020 to alleviate the impact of restrictive measures linked to the pandemic on their fragile livelihoods.

• With available donor funding, through the UN Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPF), WFP will be able to sustain CBT assistance to a targeted 30,000 people affected by COVID-19 in Gaza until the end of the first quarter of 2021.

• WFP provided direct cash assistance to 975 families (6,244 people) under its pilot Multi-Purpose Cash project across the Gaza Strip. Every family received direct cash worth of USD 336 to cover their essential needs according to their choice. The distribution of ATM cards was carried out together with sensitization activities on the targeting criteria, the objectives of the project and how to access the assistance either as cash through ATMs or at shops.

• In-kind food assistance under the October-December quarterly distributions were launched targeting 35,000 people Gaza and 37,000 Bedouins and herders in Area C of the West Bank. By the end of December, 16,450 people in Gaza and 14,000 in the West Bank received their food basket consisting of fortified wheat flour, vitamin-A rich vegetable oil, pulses and iodized salt.

• Under its Gender Transformative activities in Gaza, WFP and the cooperating partner Oxfam provided eight vulnerable households headed by women with agricultural assets such as greenhouses, barely breeding units, sheep and fodder and seedlings. This is aimed at giving these women an opportunity to build livelihoods and generate income. Also, WFP and Oxfam posted on social media a movie featuring the story of Sabreen who is successfully running her agricultural project with the support of WFP and Oxfam. The local communities were invited to express their views on the story.