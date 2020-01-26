WFP Palestine Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

339,890 people assisted in December 2019

US$2.7 m cash-based transfers made

1,860 mt of food distributed

US$9.2 m six months net funding requirements (February- July 2020)

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP assisted 254,619 and 85,271 poor foodinsecure people in Gaza and the West Bank respectively, predominantly through electronic food vouchers but also through in-kind food parcels. WFP’s food assistance is a fundamental safety net that prevents poor households from falling into deeper poverty and food insecurity.

• WFP signed a new agreement with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) through which the latter will be using WFP Cash-Based Transfer (CBT) platform to provide hygiene and cleaning materials to more than 3,000 vulnerable families across the Gaza Strip. The target families, which are recipients of WFP CBT assistance (monthly US$10 per person), will receive a cash value of 200 Israeli Shekel (ILS) on their WFP voucher card to purchase hygiene and cleaning materials at around 200 shops participating in WFP CBT programme. This one-time complementary assistance will prioritize families living in areas prone to flooding, headed by women and with members with disabilities.

• WFP and UNICEF have completed data collection of a Barrier Analysis of infant and young child feeding and maternal nutrition behaviours in Gaza. Findings of the analysis will inform the design of a multi-sectoral and multi-year action plan that links together prevention, preparedness and response to address gaps and improve the food security, health and nutrition condition of the poorest communities. An initial report is expected to be finalized by end of January 2020.

• The Ramallah-based Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD), which has been commissioned by WFP to conduct a participatory gender analysis, completed their field work and desk review. Initial findings are expected by mid-January 2020. The analysis aims at facilitating WFP`s ongoing effort to develop a gender-transformative strategy for WFP in Palestine by informing the specific needs, interests, priorities, vulnerabilities and capacities of women, men, girls and boys in Palestine. It will further enhance mainstreaming of gender equality in the planning, design, implementation and evaluation of WFP activities that are more effective, efficient and empowering.