WFP Palestine Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

293 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.65 m cash based transfers made US$ 31 m six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements

353,180 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP assisted 353,180 of the poorest and most food insecure people with food and cash-based transfers (CBT), whereof 242,476 people live in Gaza and 110,704 people live in the West Bank. WFP’s food assistance enables poor households to meet a share of their daily food needs and alleviates the decline in their purchasing power. It is a fundamental safety net that keeps them from falling into deeper poverty as well as a critical form of economic transfer that allows families to spend their meagre resources on other essentials.

• United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is working with WFP to provide vulnerable families in the Gaza Strip with winter blankets, clothing and hygiene kits through Cash Based Transfers. The joint initiative is crucial to help poorer families and particularly children, women and elderly people through the winter season amidst a sharp deterioration in humanitarian and socioeconomic conditions in the Gaza Strip. Based on their level of need, families will receive a credit between US$47 and US$106 on WFP electronic vouchers to purchase hygiene items, blankets, clothing and children’s school uniforms from contracted local retailers. Families benefiting from this programme will also receive awareness sessions on hygiene, and the prevention and control of communicable diseases. WFP’s innovative CBT platform is available for use by other humanitarian actors to provide multiple essential services to vulnerable people rapidly, efficiently, and cost-effectively while injecting much needed cash into the faltering economy of Gaza.

• In collaboration with UNICEF and Save the Children, WFP conducted a quantitative and qualitative nutrition assessment in Gaza to understand the priority needs for caregivers and their children under 6-month age, from 6-month to 23-month age and from 24-month to 59-month age. This multi-sectoral assessment will help to identify knowledge gaps, behavioural patterns and practices which create barriers to food access/affordability of best infant and young child feeding and care practice. A joint WFP-UNICEF assessment was also launched in the West Bank and is planned for Gaza in 2019 to analyse the behavioural determinants contributing to anaemia amongst the Palestinian population. Findings of the two assessments, which are expected in the 1st quarter of 2019, will better inform beneficiary targeting strategies and improve support behavioural programmes such as the WFP nutrition awareness programme in Gaza and the West Bank.