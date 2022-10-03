WFP Palestine Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

370,846 people assisted in August 2022

US$ 3 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 9 m cash-based transfers made through service provision

US$ 20.9 m six months (September 2022-February 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP assisted 370,846 people in need. Of those, 297,846 received cash-based transfers, reaching 99 percent of the prioritized beneficiaries in the West Bank, and 97.9 percent in Gaza. Around 73,000 people are reached through the quarterly inkind distributions in Gaza and the West Bank with 2,458 mt of chickpeas, lentils, wheat flour, vegetable oil and salt.

• WFP continued the provision of its technical expertise and cash-based transfer (CBT) platform to other humanitarian agencies including SOS Children’s Village, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Islamic Relief Worldwide and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to facilitate their implementation of projects. Through this service provision, in August, WFP enabled assistance to about 644,544 people and the redemption of about US$ 9 million.

• In August, WFP Palestine partnered with other humanitarian actors to meet needs on the ground. Additional 912 beneficiaries were assessed and included in the existing WFP lists and were provided emergency voucher assistance for up to three months following the escalation of violence in Gaza in the month.

• The first phase of the Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) campaign was completed, reaching 259 beneficiaries including pregnant and lactating women and mothers of children under five in Gaza and the West Bank. WFP started selecting potential participants from the beneficiary list of the General Food Assistance to reach 659 women in the second phase of the project.

• In August, 31 local shops, in addition to the 182 existing WFP contracted shops, were newly assessed and sensitized on voucher cash-out, product pricing, store cleanness, and conducts towards beneficiaries to be contracted and meet beneficiaries’ needs.