WFP Palestine Country Brief, August 2019

As part of a new resilience-building pilot in the framework of the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, WFP will be providing agricultural livelihood support to 200 households across Palestine to bolster their human and economic capital and improve their self-reliance. Under the national social protection programme, WFP is working in partnership with Oxfam and ARIJ on a beneficiary capacity assessment to identify the most sustainable modality of intervention, viz. animal husbandry, crop and fodder production using innovative climate smart techniques, such as hydroponics. The project, which is to be further scaled-up in the coming years, is expected to generate multiple short and longer-term socioeconomic benefits, such as enhancing the food consumption and nutrition intake levels of the poorest and strengthening their agricultural production skills, reducing aid and import dependency, and thereby mitigating the impact of the Occupation on shrinking natural resources available to Palestinians.