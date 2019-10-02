02 Oct 2019

WFP Palestine Country Brief, August 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 02 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (291.13 KB)

In Numbers

  • 340, 523 people assisted in August 2019
  • US$ 2.7 m cash-based transfers made
  • 175 mt of food distributed
  • 23.8 US$ m six months (Oct. 2019 – Mar. 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

  • In August, WFP assisted 252,421 and 88,102 poor foodinsecure people in Gaza and the West Bank respectively, with a combination of food and electronic food vouchers.
    WFP’s food assistance is a fundamental safety net that prevents poor households from falling into deeper poverty and food insecurity.

  • As part of a new resilience-building pilot in the framework of the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, WFP will be providing agricultural livelihood support to 200 households across Palestine to bolster their human and economic capital and improve their self-reliance. Under the national social protection programme, WFP is working in partnership with Oxfam and ARIJ on a beneficiary capacity assessment to identify the most sustainable modality of intervention, viz. animal husbandry, crop and fodder production using innovative climate smart techniques, such as hydroponics. The project, which is to be further scaled-up in the coming years, is expected to generate multiple short and longer-term socioeconomic benefits, such as enhancing the food consumption and nutrition intake levels of the poorest and strengthening their agricultural production skills, reducing aid and import dependency, and thereby mitigating the impact of the Occupation on shrinking natural resources available to Palestinians.

  • As underpinned by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report produced within the framework of a knowledge partnership with WFP, such livelihood investments are key contributions to fostering the prospects for peace, by means of supporting access to resources, improving service delivery and enhancing the inclusion and participation of marginalized groups in poverty alleviation programmes.

  • In the coming weeks, WFP Palestine and interested Government agencies, civil society and international organisation partners will explore using blockchain technology to further improve targeting, enhance multistakeholder coordination, inform intersectoral responses and increase transfer controls. A main objectives is to join forces to integrate data and beneficiary information management to build a unified view of the people served using a single neutral network, free-of- charge and equally owned and operated by all participants.

