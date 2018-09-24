WFP Palestine Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

- US$ 2.3 m cash-based transfers made

- US$ 16.7 m six months September 2018 - February 2019) net funding requirements, representing 7% of total

- 277,155 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Context

Food insecurity in Palestine affects 22.5 percent of the population – about 1.3 million people- and is driven by limited economic access to food, arising from restrictions of movement, trade and investment, and high unemployment rates. Food prices are driven by Israeli markets, where people’s average purchasing power per person is six times higher than in Palestine, and therefore too high for poor Palestinian families to afford. As poor and vulnerable Palestinians spend more than half of their income on food, WFP’s assistance is critical to meet their food needs and prevents further deteriorations in their food security and livelihood status.

Gaza continues its trajectory of de-development. All socioeconomic indicators and humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate with more than half of the population living in poverty and without a job. The U.N. foresees that Gaza will be “unliveable” by 2020. In the West Bank, the prolonged period of slow economic growth, restrictions on movement, trade, investment and access to land and water resources, together with higher food prices, continue to erode the fragile livelihoods of poor Palestinians. Poverty (13.9 percent) and food insecurity (12.7 percent), whilst less widespread than in Gaza, are still entrenched and more localised to pockets of land, particularly in the Southern Governorates. More than 60 percent of the Bedouin and herding communities in Area C of the West Bank are food-insecure.

Under the State of Palestine Country Strategy Plan (2018-2022), WFP aims at providing food assistance to up to 314,000 of the poorest and most vulnerable non-refugees to food insecurity in Palestine, primarily in Gaza and Area C in the West Bank where the prevalence of food insecurity is the highest. All WFP-assisted people live below the national deep poverty line of less than US$ 3.7 per day. The CSP is aligned SDG 2 ‘Zero Hunger’ and 17 ‘Partnerships for the Goals’.

Operational Updates

- In August, WFP assisted 277,155 of the poorest and most food insecure people: 206,214 people in Gaza and 70,941 people in the West Bank with food and cash-based transfers (CBT). WFP’s food assistance enables poor households to meet a share of their daily food needs and alleviates the decline in their purchasing power. It is a fundamental safety net that keeps them from falling into deeper poverty, as well as a critical form of economic transfer allowing families to spend their meagre resources on other essentials.

- Due to funding shortages, WFP was forced to discontinue its voucher assistance to 78,000 people in the West Bank over the first half of August. Support to this vulnerable group resumed on August 15 thanks to a WFP’s emergency corporate loan from WFP’s Immediate Response Account (IRA). However, such support is not sustainable.

- In a declining funding environment, WFP was able to carry forth its distributions in Gaza thanks to multilateral contributions allocated by Headquarters from flexible donors to support under-funded operations worldwide. More than a third of WFP’s resources received this year stems from this funding source.

- The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen amid intensified and larger-scale armed hostilities, renewed demonstrations and increased trade and access restrictions for a highly-vulnerable population. The collapse of Gaza’s economy continues unabated. Gaza’s April-June unemployment rate reached an unprecedented 53.7 percent, the highest rate ever recorded by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics since 1999.

- In this fast-deteriorating socio-economic context, the prevalence of food insecurity, already at a high 39 percent in 2016, is expected to have attained new heights in 2018, commensurate with the surge in poverty (53 percent) witnessed this year. The preliminary findings of the Food Security Sector’s 2018 Socio-economic and Food Security Survey (SEFSec) are foreseen to be released in early November.