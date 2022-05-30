WFP Palestine Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

368,670 people assisted in April 2022

US$ 3.2 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 9.1 m cash-based transfers made through service provision

US$ 17.2 m six months (May-October 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP supported around 368,670 people in need. Of those, 299,187 received cash-based transfers, reaching 98 percent of the prioritized beneficiaries in the West Bank, and 99 percent in Gaza. 69,483 people are reached through the quarterly in-kind distributions. Resilience and vocational training also continued, as did the operation’s nutrition social behavior change initiative.

• WFP continued the provision of its technical expertise and cash-based transfer platform to other humanitarian agencies. Through this service provision in April, WFP enabled assistance to about 96,641 households and the redemption of US$9.1 million.

• As part of WFP's monitoring efforts, a Secondary Impact Report has been compiled to monitor the impact of WFP's e-voucher assistance. This report captures the multiplier effect of WFP’s voucher modality on local economy by tracking the changes in key business indicators for a selection of participating shops and dairy producers. On average, sales for shops participating in WFP's e-voucher assistance increased by 27 percent across Palestine, and their client base increased by around 20 percent. In 2021, as a direct impact of the shops’ participation, 165 new job opportunities were created.

• WFP Palestine attended a strategic workshop to discuss the Digital Payment Ecosystem in Palestine, alongside Pragma, service providers, USAID, and the Palestinian Monetary Authority.

• According to market monitoring, the monthly average price of WFP’s food ration increased by 10.5 percent compared to March 2021, and the overall food price index increased by 9.6 percent compared to March the previous year. The full report can be found here.

• WFP requires US$ 17.2 million to sustain food assistance through September 2022 to 435,170 Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem. An additional US$12 million is needed to increase the voucher by US$5 for six months, as a complementary measure to offset the price increases.