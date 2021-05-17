WFP Palestine Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

301,691 people assisted In April 2021

USD 3.2 m in cash-based transfers made

722 mt of food distributed

USD 38.5 m six months (June – November 2021) net funding requirements*

**Preliminary funding data*

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP provided food assistance through Cash Based Transfers (CBT) in the form of electronic food vouchers to 278,797 poor and severely food insecure Palestinians both in the West Bank and in Gaza Strip. More than 70 percent are women, girls, and boys. Every household received a monthly credit of USD 10.3 per capita to purchase food of their choice at 276 local retailers across Gaza (200) and the West Bank (76).

• WFP also provided cash assistance to 1,140 families (7,343 people) under its pilot Multi-Purpose Cash project in the Gaza Strip. Every family received direct cash assistance amounting to USD 336 to cover their essential needs according to their choice.

• After completing the distribution of in-kind food parcels to 70,742 people in Gaza and the West Bank for the January – March 2021 distribution cycle, WFP and implementing partners are preparing to launch the second quarterly food distribution for the April – June 2021 cycle. WFP provides regular in-kind food to 35,000 people in Gaza Strip and 37,000 Bedouins and herders living in Area C in the West Bank. Each family receives food rations consisting of fortified wheat flour, vitamin-A rich vegetable oil, pulses, and iodized salt.

• A Ramadan campaign for individual donations for vulnerable Palestinians through the innovative WFP ShareThe Meal platform reached its goal, securing more than USD 0.5 million. The campaign was launched on 11 April and ended on 8 May and will help WFP provide 1,045,567 meals for vulnerable people across Palestine.

• WFP has completed the second phase of its livelihood strengthening activity through which 100 households in Gaza and 123 households and 3 special care institutions in the West Bank received home-based agricultural assets and training to improve their dietary intake and enhance their livelihoods. Around one third (27 percent) of the targeted households are headed by women. The three institutions in the West Bank have planted their units for a third round, and their residents and staff are using the crops in their daily meals and distributing surplus products to other neighboring institutions. For example, the “Mehwar” Center, a shelter for women and female adolescents who were subject to gender-based violence produced 155 kg of cauliflower, 65 kg of cauliflower leaves, 25 kg radish, 20 kg of lettuce, and 15 kg of kohlrabi. Meanwhile, WFP is preparing to launch the third phase which will target 250 families and special care institutions in Gaza and the West Bank.