WFP Palestine Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

346,486 people assisted in April 2020

US$2.7 m cash-based transfers made

679 mt of food distributed

US$15.8 m six months (June – Nov. 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP assisted 258,144 and 88,342 poor food-insecure people in Gaza and the West Bank respectively, predominantly through electronic food vouchers but also through in-kind food parcels. WFP’s CBT programme continued uninterruptedly in Gaza and the West Bank. The 2020 first quarter in-kind food distributions to Bedouin and herders in Area C of the West Bank were completed through close collaboration with UNRWA.

• In response to the increase of needs due to the impact of COVID-19, WFP finalized preparations for the provision of Cash-Based Transfers (food vouchers) to 14,408 affected people (13,614 in the West Bank and 794 in Gaza) as of the beginning of May. These affected people, which were identified in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD), consist of elderly people and persons with disabilities. For three months, the targeted affected households will be receiving USD 10.30 per person per month to purchase all types of food from designated shops.

• WFP continues working with the MoSD to provide CBT assistance to an additional 30,000 affected people by COVID19 during May.

• Instead of distributing magnetic voucher cards, WFP activated a card-less system which enables targeted households to redeem their food entitlements at shops by using a sevendigit code that was sent to their cell phones. A small number of targeted affected households that did not have cell phones received electronic voucher cards.

• The scale up of CBT assistance was compounded with increasing the number of shops in the West Bank, from 78 to 135. The additional 54 shops are in the northern and middle governorates of the West Bank since WFP has provided regular CBT assistance in the nouthern governorates of the West Bank where food insecurity is more prevalent.

• WFP signed two service provision agreements enabling UN sister agencies to use its CBT platform for a rapid response to vulnerable people’s essential needs: 1) UNICEF will provide hygiene materials to 6,300 households (51,782 people) in the Gaza Strip. The one-time assistance will provide the targeted families 139 Israeli Shekels (USD 39.50) in addition to the food assistance they receive from WFP; and 2) UNRWA will provide food to 10,445 refugee households in the West Bank for three months.