WFP Palestine Annual Country Report 2021 Highlights

Overview

WFP succeeded in sustaining its significant food assistance to almost 478,000 people in response to the protracted protection and humanitarian crisis in Palestine, scaling up and diversifying its support in emergency response during the May 2021 escalations in Gaza. In 2021, WFP also sustained its resilience-building and strengthening interventions, supporting smallholder farmers and boosting the local economy.

WFP continued to support national ministries, non-governmental organizations and United Nations agencies to strengthen national policies and social protection activities.

WFP’s platform for the provision of cash-based assistance, which supports using a single card providing different types of assistance, expanded significantly in 2021. The platform reached 743,700 people in need, channelling USD 44 million of cross-sectoral assistance.