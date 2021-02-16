West Bank demolitions and displacement: An Overview | January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• 14 per cent increase in targeting of structures during January, compared with the 2020 monthly average.

• Nearly 60 per cent of targeted structures in Area C seized without prior warning.

• Under-construction mosque demolished on the basis of Military Order 1797 in Hebron governorate.

• Israeli settlers damage donor-funded aid structures.

OVERVIEW

Latest development: On 1, 3 and 8 February, the Israeli authorities seized or demolished 62 structures in the Bedouin community of Humsa Al Bqai’a, in the northern Jordan Valley.

As a result of these three incidents, 60 people, including 35 children, were displaced thrice within eight days and are now at imminent risk of forcible transfer. The community had already suffered a mass-demolition by the Israeli authorities on 3 November 2020, during which 83 structures were demolished.