West Bank and Gaza Strip: Project Highlights - Emergency support to vulnerable herders through improved preparedness and response to shocks and strengthening food security coordination (OSRO/GAZ/601/CAN)

Objective

To enhance the resilience and productive capacities of vulnerable herding families to protect their livelihoods and increase their productivity.

Key Partners

Ministry of Agriculture (MoA)

Beneficiaries Reached

6 399 households (38 394 people)

Activities Implemented

Rehabilitated and constructed 178 community cisterns with an average storage capacity of 164.4 m³/cistern – 33 more than the originally planned number.

Distributed 317 tonnes of high-resistance, drought-tolerant barley and vetch seeds to 2 115 farmers (150 kg per household) to plant 25 000 dunums.

Installed 97 824 m² of waterproof plastic sheets to 1 019 herders (872 in West Bank governorates of Jenin, Nablus and Tubas, and 147 in the Gaza Strip).

Established a community livestock market space to serve around 2 000 herders, as well as a livestock product trading space, fodder storage space and a veterinary service centre.

Reviewed and improved MoA’s information management system.

Distributed one feeder and two drinkers to each of the 293 herders in the Gaza Strip.

Provided 338 beekeepers with varroa disease treatment (Galbitraz).

Treated 16 566 beehives, belonging to 417 households, against varroa disease.

Trained 1 000 herders on animal husbandry, animal nutrition and water hygiene.

Impact