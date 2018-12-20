West Bank and Gaza Strip: Project Highlights - Emergency support to vulnerable herders through improved preparedness and response to shocks and strengthening food security coordination (OSRO/GAZ/601/CAN)
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Report
Published on 20 Dec 2018 — View Original
Objective
To enhance the resilience and productive capacities of vulnerable herding families to protect their livelihoods and increase their productivity.
Key Partners
Ministry of Agriculture (MoA)
Beneficiaries Reached
6 399 households (38 394 people)
Activities Implemented
- Rehabilitated and constructed 178 community cisterns with an average storage capacity of 164.4 m³/cistern – 33 more than the originally planned number.
- Distributed 317 tonnes of high-resistance, drought-tolerant barley and vetch seeds to 2 115 farmers (150 kg per household) to plant 25 000 dunums.
- Installed 97 824 m² of waterproof plastic sheets to 1 019 herders (872 in West Bank governorates of Jenin, Nablus and Tubas, and 147 in the Gaza Strip).
- Established a community livestock market space to serve around 2 000 herders, as well as a livestock product trading space, fodder storage space and a veterinary service centre.
- Reviewed and improved MoA’s information management system.
- Distributed one feeder and two drinkers to each of the 293 herders in the Gaza Strip.
- Provided 338 beekeepers with varroa disease treatment (Galbitraz).
- Treated 16 566 beehives, belonging to 417 households, against varroa disease.
- Trained 1 000 herders on animal husbandry, animal nutrition and water hygiene.
Impact
- Reduced the cost of purchasing water for famers, which subsequently reduced production costs and contributed to increased household incomes among families.
- Provided women with easier access to water for household use.
- Helped create up to 550 temporary jobs for rehabilitation works.
- Enhanced fodder availability through the production of 1 800 kg of cereal fodder and 1 000 to 1 500 kg of hay per farmer – 3 800 tonnes of seeds and 2 640 tonnes of hay by May 2017.
- Improved grazing land carrying capacity and ensured feed for animals.
- Mitigated the impact of severe access restrictions on grazing land.
- Decreased economic pressure on households, and more specifically on women.
- Protected herders’ animals against extreme weather events through the rehabilitation of damaged animal sheds.
- Improved market facilities and expanded its usability to allow herders, including women and their associations, to market their value-added products in a clean and safe environment.
- Strengthened animal health controls in the area and subsequently enhanced the value of animals in the market.
- Allowed women, some for the first time, to sell their livestock in a safe, controlled market space.