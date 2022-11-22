oPt + 1 more

West Bank and Gaza - Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5.3 MILLION: Estimated Population of the West Bank and Gaza in 2022
UN – September 2022

2.1 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need in the West Bank and Gaza in 2022
UN – August 2022

934,000: Estimated Number of Children in Need in the West Bank and Gaza in 2022
UN – August 2022

1 MILLION: People Intended to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Gaza in 2022
UN – December 2021

600,000: People Intended to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in the West Bank in 2022
UN – December 2021

  • An escalation of violence between August 5 and 7 results in the deaths of 48 Palestinians in Gaza.

  • Food prices remain significantly elevated, exacerbating rates of food insecurity.

  • Nearly 480 Palestinians are displaced by demolitions from January to June.

