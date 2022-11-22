West Bank and Gaza - Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5.3 MILLION: Estimated Population of the West Bank and Gaza in 2022

UN – September 2022

2.1 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need in the West Bank and Gaza in 2022

UN – August 2022

934,000: Estimated Number of Children in Need in the West Bank and Gaza in 2022

UN – August 2022

1 MILLION: People Intended to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Gaza in 2022

UN – December 2021

600,000: People Intended to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in the West Bank in 2022

UN – December 2021