West Bank and Gaza - Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
5.3 MILLION: Estimated Population of the West Bank and Gaza in 2022
UN – September 2022
2.1 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need in the West Bank and Gaza in 2022
UN – August 2022
934,000: Estimated Number of Children in Need in the West Bank and Gaza in 2022
UN – August 2022
1 MILLION: People Intended to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Gaza in 2022
UN – December 2021
600,000: People Intended to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in the West Bank in 2022
UN – December 2021
-
An escalation of violence between August 5 and 7 results in the deaths of 48 Palestinians in Gaza.
-
Food prices remain significantly elevated, exacerbating rates of food insecurity.
-
Nearly 480 Palestinians are displaced by demolitions from January to June.