West Bank and Gaza - Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5.3 MILLION Estimated Population of West Bank and Gaza in 2022 PCBS – December 2021

2.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in the West Bank and Gaza in 2022 UN – December 2021

1.8 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance in the West Bank and Gaza in 2022 UN – December 2021

1 MILLION People Intended to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Gaza in 2022 UN – December 2021

600,000 People Intended to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in the West Bank in 2022 UN – December 2021

• President Biden announces additional U.S. humanitarian assistance for vulnerable Palestinians, including $201 million for State/PRM partner UNRWA activities in multiple countries across the region and $15 million for USAID/BHA partners in the West Bank and Gaza.

• The Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine and resultant global supply chain disruptions and food price increases have exacerbated food insecurity and generated increased operating costs for relief actors in the West Bank and Gaza.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

President Biden Announces Additional Support for Vulnerable Palestinians

On July 15, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden announced additional humanitarian assistance for vulnerable Palestinians and Palestinian refugees. The new funding includes $201 million in new State/PRM funding to the UN Relief Works and Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for assistance to Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

In addition, in response to growing food insecurity for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza following the invasion of Ukraine by the Government of the Russian Federation (GoRF), President Biden on July 15 announced $15 million in USAID/BHA humanitarian assistance via the UN World Food Program (WFP) and two international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) for electronic food vouchers, multipurpose cash assistance (MPCA), and emergency livelihoods support, helping more than 210,000 food-insecure Palestinians meet their household food needs in coming months. This funding from USAID is part of the approximately $2.8 billion announced by President Biden at the Group of Seven Leaders’ Summit in Germany in late June to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations amid the escalating food security crisis resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.