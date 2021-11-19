West Bank and Gaza – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2 MILLION Estimated Population of Gaza

UN – December 2020

1.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in the West Bank and Gaza Due to the May Hostilities

UN – May 2021

1.1 MILLION People Intended to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in the West Bank and Gaza Through August 2021 UN – May 2021

654,000 Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance in the West Bank and Gaza

UN – May 2021

• Clashes between GoI forces and Palestinians in the West Bank resulted in 10 deaths and injuries to more than 700 Palestinians in September.

• While GoI demolitions of Palestinianowned structures slowed in September, the number of demolitions and individuals affected by the demolitions in 2021 remain significantly higher than in 2020.

• In September, the GoI eased Gaza–Israel border restrictions, which had obstructed relief and recovery efforts in Gaza.