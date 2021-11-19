oPt + 1 more
West Bank and Gaza – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2 MILLION Estimated Population of Gaza
UN – December 2020
1.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in the West Bank and Gaza Due to the May Hostilities
UN – May 2021
1.1 MILLION People Intended to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in the West Bank and Gaza Through August 2021 UN – May 2021
654,000 Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance in the West Bank and Gaza
UN – May 2021
• Clashes between GoI forces and Palestinians in the West Bank resulted in 10 deaths and injuries to more than 700 Palestinians in September.
• While GoI demolitions of Palestinianowned structures slowed in September, the number of demolitions and individuals affected by the demolitions in 2021 remain significantly higher than in 2020.
• In September, the GoI eased Gaza–Israel border restrictions, which had obstructed relief and recovery efforts in Gaza.