oPt + 1 more
West Bank and Gaza – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2 MILLION Estimated Population of Gaza
UN – December 2020
1.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in the West Bank and Gaza Due to the May Hostilities
UN – May 2021
1.1 MILLION Palestinians Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance Through August 2021
UN – May 2021
2.45 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in the West Bank and Gaza in 2021
UN – December 2021
654,000 Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance in the West Bank and Gaza
UN – May 2021
Recent hostilities between Israeli security forces and Hamas sharply increased humanitarian needs in the West Bank and Gaza, where an estimated 1.3 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance due to the May conflict.
Relief actors continue to stress the need for unimpeded humanitarian access through Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings from Israel into Gaza.
The USG announced more than $38 million in new humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza on May 25.