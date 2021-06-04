West Bank and Gaza – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2 MILLION Estimated Population of Gaza

UN – December 2020

1.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in the West Bank and Gaza Due to the May Hostilities

UN – May 2021

1.1 MILLION Palestinians Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance Through August 2021

UN – May 2021

2.45 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in the West Bank and Gaza in 2021

UN – December 2021

654,000 Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance in the West Bank and Gaza

UN – May 2021