West Bank and Gaza – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE MILLION

2 Estimated Population of Gaza

UN – December 2020

2.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in the West Bank and Gaza in 2022

UN – December 2021

1.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in the West Bank and Gaza due to the May 2021 Hostilities

UN – May 2021

1 MILLION People Intended to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Gaza in 2022

UN – December 2021

600,000 People Intended to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in the West Bank in 2022

UN – December 2021

• The UN launched the 2022 HRP in midDecember, requesting $510 million to respond to the needs of 1.6 million people in the West Bank and Gaza.

• On December 30, 2021, State/PRM announced $10 million in funding for UNRWA’s operations in the West Bank and Gaza in 2022.

• Clashes between GoI security forces and Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza resulted in the deaths of 324 Palestinians in 2021, a significant increase compared with the 30 and 135 Palestinian deaths recorded in 2020 and 2019, respectively.