Welcoming Ceasefire in Gaza, Israel, Secretary-General Stresses Only Political Solution Will Lead to Peaceful Future for Palestinians, Israelis Alike

SG/SM/21403

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel. He is deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries, including children, from airstrikes in Gaza and the indiscriminate firing of rockets toward Israel from population centres in Gaza by Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other militant groups. He extends his deepest condolences to the victims of the violence and their loved ones.

The hostilities have contributed to a humanitarian emergency. Crossings into Gaza have been closed and power shortages are affecting essential facilities and supplies. Hundreds of buildings and homes have been destroyed or damaged, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless.

The Secretary-General commends Egypt for its efforts carried out, in close coordination with the United Nations, to help restore calm. The Secretary-General calls on all sides to observe the ceasefire.

He reaffirms the United Nations’ commitment to the achievement of the two-State solution based on relevant United Nations resolutions, international law, and prior agreements and the importance of restoring a political horizon. Only a negotiated sustainable political solution will end, once and for all, these devastating cycles of violence and lead to a peaceful future for Palestinians and Israelis alike.