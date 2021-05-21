We World statement on Gaza ceasefire

The ceasefire in Gaza is welcomed by We World, but we must NOW continuously ensure that all parties strictly adhere to International Humanitarian Law (IHL), including the principles of distinction, proportionality and the taking of precautions in attack.

We World calls on the International Community to ensure that the ceasefire not only holds, but that the situation does not revert to the conduct of military operations. The ceasefire is a welcomed first step, but the entry of fuel and emergency humanitarian aid must be guaranteed with the utmost urgency, together with ensuring full, safe and unimpeded access of critical humanitarian personnel and support.

We now need all Leaders to genuinely support Palestinian and Israel to end all grave violations of IHL and the unsustainable injustice that is affecting the lives and dignity of women, men, girls, boys and children.

