WASH Support Guidelines in Designated Emergency Shelters (DES) & Urban Displacement Areas in Gaza - 2019 [EN/AR]

1.INTRODUCTION:

Shelter is considered as one of the most important action for survival in the initial stages of a disaster. In addition to the vital role of the shelter in providing of security and personal safety, protection from the climate and enhanced resistance to ill health and disease for the displaced and affected populations. It is also important for human dignity and for sustaining family and community life as far as possible in difficult circumstances. Shelter and associated settlement and non-food item responses should support communal coping strate-gies, incorporating as much self-sufficiency and self-management into the process as possible.

This manual was prepared as a practical attachment to support the main manual that was developed by OXFAM and WASH cluster in 2017, titled with "WASH guidelines in designated emergency shelters (DES) S Urban displacement in Gaza Strip"