27 May 2019

WASH Support Guidelines in Designated Emergency Shelters (DES) & Urban Displacement Areas in Gaza - 2019 [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Oxfam, WASH Cluster
Published on 27 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.81 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (8.21 MB)Arabic version

1.INTRODUCTION:

Shelter is considered as one of the most important action for survival in the initial stages of a disaster. In addition to the vital role of the shelter in providing of security and personal safety, protection from the climate and enhanced resistance to ill health and disease for the displaced and affected populations. It is also important for human dignity and for sustaining family and community life as far as possible in difficult circumstances. Shelter and associated settlement and non-food item responses should support communal coping strate-gies, incorporating as much self-sufficiency and self-management into the process as possible.
This manual was prepared as a practical attachment to support the main manual that was developed by OXFAM and WASH cluster in 2017, titled with "WASH guidelines in designated emergency shelters (DES) S Urban displacement in Gaza Strip"

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.