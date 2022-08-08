WASH Cluster State of Palestine Partners' Profile 2022

WASH Cluster Partner’s Overview

The WASH Cluster-state of Palestine was activated in January 2009 to be responsible for the overall coordination of the WASH humanitarian planning and response in the West Bank and Gaza. The WASH Cluster includes in its partnership National NGOs, International NGOs, UN agencies, international organizations and educational institutions that are operating in the West Bank and Gaza in cooperation with local authorities.

In 2022, the number of WASH Cluster partners reached 61 organizations as full, associate and observer members. All these organizations coordinate their WASH plans and interventions to avoid duplication of efforts and ensure the maximum integration of their programs.

WASH Areas of focus

The WASH Cluster partners' technical expertise in the state of Palestine varies based on each organization's experience, mandate, technical and operational capacities. While some organizations have integrated and comprehensive WASH approaches, other organizations focus on specific WASH components as their primary area of expertise.

Partners inter-sector involvement

WASH Cluster partners actively operate in other humanitarian sectors such as food security, protection, education, health, and shelter. Such multi-sectorial engagement allows cluster partners to develop their WASH programs considering several dimensions of households’ and communities' vulnerability, therefore providing the required WASH technical solutions that improve access to other basic needs.