In the early hours of December 27, 2020 Israeli military forces raided and attacked the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah city in the West Bank. Military vehicles were used to close and block two hospital entrances, while approximately five soldiers fired rubber-coated bullets, 20 tear gas canisters, and ten stun grenades in the hospital’s yard. A hospital employee was shot by a rubber-coated bullet as he was leading patients away from the attack, and a seven-months pregnant woman was shot in her shoulder by a rubber bullet. A tear gas canister hit a Palestinian ambulance and damaged it.

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 61 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) in 2020, compared to 226 incidents in 2019. Health workers were injured or arrested and health facilities damaged in these incidents.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2020 SHCC Health Care oPt Data, which is available for open-source access on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).