Violations against children must end: Nine children killed in latest Gaza Strip escalation, many injured

Statement by Matthias Schmale, Director of UNRWA Operations in the Gaza Strip, and Lucia Elmi, UNICEF Special Representative in the State of Palestine

EAST JERUSALEM/GAZA STRIP, 11 May 2021 - “Escalation in the Gaza Strip last night, following weeks of violence in Jerusalem, resulted in at least 20 people killed, including nine Palestinian children confirmed. Four of the children were siblings, and many attended the same UNRWA school. At least 25 children have been confirmed as injured, with many other injured children reported. The United Nations is currently verifying these reports. In southern Israel, at least one child in the city of Ashkelon was confirmed as injured. At least three schools have been reported as damaged, one in Israel and two in the Gaza Strip.

“Conflict has a profound and long-lasting impact on children, irrespective of where they live. A child is a child. This has been going on for much too long. All sides must prevent further escalation of violence, protect civilians, and end violations against children wherever they are and at all times.”

#####

Media contacts

Damian Rance

UNICEF State of Palestine

Tel: +972 (0) 54 778 7604

Email: drance@unicef.org

Juliette Touma

UNICEF Amman

Tel: +962 79 867 4628

Email: jtouma@unicef.org

Joe English

UNICEF New York

Tel: +1 917 893 0692

Email: jenglish@unicef.org