28 May 2019

U.S. Funding Cuts to Palestine: The Impact on Programs and People

Report
from American Near East Refugee Aid
Published on 28 May 2019 View Original

In an abrupt end to nearly 50 years of bipartisan support for Palestinian assistance, on August 24, 2018, the U.S. administration announced it was pulling the $200 million in budgeted bilateral aid to Palestinians for the fiscal year. This assistance, administered by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is implemented by U.S. and international nongovernmental organizations, including Anera. In this report we assess what these cuts have meant for people on the ground.

The Anera on-the-ground series is designed to add a humanitarian voice to the story of life in the Middle East. With data from Anera’s professional staff, people who live and work in the communities they serve, and with over 50 years of experience in the region, Anera has a unique opportunity to build a fuller understanding of what life is like for families struggling to survive within an atmosphere of severe political strife and daily turmoil.

Read the report on ANERA.

American Near East Refugee Aid:
To learn more about ANERA, please visit http://www.anera.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.