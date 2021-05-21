Updated report on the Israeli mass killings of families during the military attack on Gaza

Geneva – The Israeli Army has killed and maimed many Palestinians in deliberate targeting of unprotected homes with families inside in inhumane military operations, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said.

Since the beginning of the current Israeli bombing blitz, the Israeli forces targeted 31 extended families: 21 homes of families were bombed and destroyed with families being inside; two civil gatherings of family members were targeted; a man and his wife were stuck inside their car, and a man and his son were targeted in agricultural land.

So far, the reported incidents have left 96 Palestinians killed, including 44 children and 28 women.

The victims include husbands and wives, mothers and siblings. Seven mothers were also reportedly killed along with their three or four children.

The death toll is expected to rise as many victims are still buried under the ruins due to the difficulties faced by the rescue teams.

One of the most horrific crimes was on Sunday, March 16, at 1:00 p.m., when the Israeli warplanes fired about 50 missiles at buildings, residential homes, and roads in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City. The raids targeted a residential building belonging to Abu Al-Awf family, another for the Al-Kulak family, and the Ministry of Labor headquarters. The missiles killed 42 civilians, including 10 children and 16 women, while 50 others were wounded, including eight children, and 15 women.

This horrific attack came a day after Israeli warplanes committed a massacre by targeting Alaa Muhammad Abdel-Al Abu Hatab's home in Shati refugee camp, northwest of Gaza City, with at least six rockets.

The home was completely destroyed without prior notice. Abu Hatab's family was killed including his wife, their four children, his sister, and her three children who fled their home due to the heavy bombing in east Gaza. Another child remains missing, only a five-month-old infant has survived the deadly attack.

In 2014, Euro-Med Monitor documented 144 incidents where at least two or more of the same family were killed. The victims' number reached 750 at that time.

The reported attacks are part of hundreds of Israeli air raids that did not spear anything in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Monday, 10 May, 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, while 1,630 have been wounded.

In addition, about 1,030 homes were completely destroyed, about 6,600 housing units and installations were partially damaged, about 530 press offices and commercial interests were destroyed, 41 were damaged and 75,000 civilians were displaced fleeing the bombing, which made the 2 million residents of the Gaza Strip prisoners of fear, panic and danger.

The chart (click here) includes a list of the victims killed from Monday, May 10 – Tuesday, May 29 (9:00 GTM).