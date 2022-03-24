Unshattered: Palestinian herders struggling under military occupation and settler violence, A photo essay from the Hebron hills.

Palestinian herder communities often face pressures from Israeli military forces and Israeli settlers that push them to leave their areas.

On 28 September 2021, Israeli settlers attacked the community of Umm Fagarah, injured nine residents and killed five of their sheep. One of the assailants hit a toddler with a stone. Ten homes, 14 vehicles and several solar panels and water tanks were damaged.

This photo essay tells the stories of children and adults from this and other herder communities in the Hebron hills, who are hanging on against all odds.