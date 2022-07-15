UNRWA Thanks the United States for its Generous Support for Palestine Refugees

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is deeply appreciative of the public affirmation of support for our work during President Biden’s trip to the region. The Biden Administration understands the importance of this funding, which will be utilized toward the important mission of UNRWA to assist Palestine refugees in their desire to live a dignified life. Basic health, education and social protection services that UNRWA provides in the region contribute to the human rights of Palestine refugees.

The funding will, among other things, help ease the suffering of Palestine refugees in Syria, and address the Agency’s cash flow challenges as we continue to seek additional funding to close our year-end funding shortfall.

