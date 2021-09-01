UNRWA Schools on the Frontline: Going back to school in Gaza

After over a year of disrupted learning and summer break, UNRWA opened its 278 schools in Gaza. More than 290,000 Palestine refugee students returned to school with an additional 31,000 newly registered students joining them!

This year schools are opening after a summer of hostilities that left 256 Palestinians dead, including 66 children. Some 89 UNRWA schools were also impacted. UNRWA has worked rapidly to ensure that the impacted schools were repaired and returned to full working order ahead of the 2021-2022 school year. Despite its best efforts and a testament to the level of destruction left, two facilities are still in the repairs process and have not been able to open their gates for the new school year.