UNRWA reaffirms its commitment to strict adherence to UN values in educating Palestine refugees children [EN/AR]

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) takes seriously its responsibility to educate over half a million Palestine refugee girls and boys in strict adherence with UN humanitarian values. We have zero tolerance for hate speech and incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence.

UNRWA explicitly incorporates human rights education into its school curricula through its Human Rights, Conflict Resolution, and Tolerance (HRCRT) education. In 2021, UNRWA went further, launching a centralized, online learning platform where teaching materials, thoroughly vetted in a three-step process, are posted. The platform provides a safe, accessible, and centrally monitored system to access instructional materials customized across grade, subject, and host country.

A recently released report makes allegations regarding UNRWA educational materials purportedly used by the Agency in Gaza that do not comply with UN values. The materials in question are published on a non-UNRWA website.

We note the allegations in question originate with a detractor organization whose methodologies and goals were questioned in a rigorous 2021 academic review funded by the European Union. UNRWA takes every allegation seriously and is reviewing the contents of the report.

