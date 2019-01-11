11 Jan 2019

UNRWA Health-Care Services Cover Basic Medical Needs of Palestine Refugees in Syria

UNRWA provides primary health care, both preventative and curative, to all 438,000 Palestine refugees in Syria.

UNRWA health centres provide a range of primary medical services, including out-patient consultations, vaccinations, growth monitoring, provision of medicine, gynaecological consultations, laboratory services, non-communicable disease care, maternal and child health care and dental services. The Agency operates 17 health centres offering the full range of Agency services, five health points (which operate in areas of displacement of Palestine refugees) and two mobile health clinics (which are able to deploy according to needs). Furthermore, the Agency provides support to Palestine refugees seeking secondary and tertiary health care through a system of referral to public hospitals. The provision of health care is possible due to the generosity of our donors, including the Government of Japan.

