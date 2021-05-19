UNRWA flash appeal Initial 30-day response hostilities in Gaza and mounting tensions in the West Bank, May 2021

Initial 30 day response

There has been a dramatic intensification in violence in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) in recent days, including an escalation in hostilities leading to massive Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which began on 10 May, and clashes in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

In Gaza, UNRWA is already responding to the humanitarian needs of affected populations (refugees and non-refugees), including the tens of thousands of people who have sought safety in Agency schools in Gaza including Designated Emergency Shelters (DESs) which are equipped to host internally displaced persons (IDPs) during times of conflict.

With this Flash Appeal, UNRWA urgently seeks US$38 million. This is needed to respond to the immediate food, non-food, health, psychosocial, WASH and emergency response capacity needs and to carry out essential emergency interventions during the hostilities in Gaza. Activities cover an initial 30-day emergency response, from the start of the escalation on 10 May, and support to up to 50,000 individuals seeking safety in 50 DESs. This represents around fifty percent of emergency preparedness contingency plans. Unit costs are consistent with those plans and the Agency’s recent responses to acute crisis in Gaza. UNRWA is monitoring the situation continuously and will update its assessment of needs accordingly. Early recovery and reconstruction needs are not reflected in this Flash Appeal.

This Appeal also includes a component of emergency needs in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in the sectors of health, shelter, education, security and protection, where needs have risen as a consequence of the mounting tensions.