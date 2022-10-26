UNRWA evaluation policy 2022

oPt

The Evaluation Policy defines the overall framework for the evaluation function of UNRWA. It provides definitions, principles, norms and standards, and outlines roles and responsibilities for the function. It guides UNRWA staff and partners on the Agency’s requirements for evaluation planning, conduct, quality assurance and use.

