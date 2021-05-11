UNRWA Decries Killing of Four Palestine Refugee Students in Gaza

UNRWA condemns in the strongest possible terms the killing yesterday of four Palestine refugee children near the Palestine refugee camp of Beit Hanoun, Gaza. All four children came from the same family, two siblings and two cousins. They were under the age of twelve and were known to the Agency as they went to UNRWA schools. Our hearts go out to their families and friends in communities that have been so cruelly affected by this latest escalation.

UNRWA provides critical services to more than 1.4 million Palestine refugees in Gaza and remains committed to delivering a quality education to some 285,000 Palestine refugee students there. Despite the dire humanitarian conditions in the Strip, ongoing blockade and very high COVID-19 infection rates, students are still able to access an UNRWA education.

UNRWA repeats its profound concern regarding the impact of the military escalation on childrenby placing their lives and futures at risk. Children are and must be protected under International Law and those responsible for breaching their obligations must be held fully accountable on the basis of clear evidence. The Agency yet again appeals to all parties to exercise maximum restraint and comply with their obligations under International Law in the strictest terms, including with regard to protecting the inherent right to life of children.