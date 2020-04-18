UNRWA COVID-19 Brief Update: 17 April 2020

1. UNRWA Fields of operations summary updates

Access/movement

Gaza

Partial lockdown in effect. (NEW) Erez crossing was opened yesterday for special medical and humanitarian cases only. (NEW) Rafah Terminal opened yesterday fir returnees and for imported goods and for urgent medical and humanitarian cases. (NEW) Kerem Shalom crossing for goods transport was opened yesterday. (NEW) Discussions about an imminent imposition of movement restrictions receded. and a system of ID cards for critical services is under discussion.

UNRWA’s operations

Field (FO) and Area Office (AO) staff telecommuting until 15 April, except for health and other critical staff. Schools and vocational training centres remain closed until further notice. Relief and Social Services (RSSP) offices are closed, with no home visits except in emergency cases. (NEW) 3,391 families received their food baskets via the new house-to-house delivery modality for food distribution yesterday. Daily sterilisation of Health Centres (HCs), sanitation offices, water wells, equipment and vehicles is ongoing. Microfinance has deferred installments for clients for the April.

Home delivery of essential medicines to the patients aged over 70 and/or with diabetes reached the homes of (NEW) 7,195 patients until yesterday. Toll-free holiness at HCs active, (NEW) 5,146 calls were received util yesterday.