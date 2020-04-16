UNRWA COVID-19 Brief Update: 16 April 2020

1. UNRWA Fields of operations summary updates

Access/movement

Gaza Partial lockdown in effect. Erez crossing is closed for most permit holders and is open for special medical and humanitarian cases only. Rafah Terminal is closed in both directions, opened for imported goods and for urgent medical and humanitarian cases. (NEW) Kerem Shalom crossing for goods transport is closed. Returning Palestinians are quarantined upon arrival. (NEW) Discussions about an imminent imposition of movement restrictions receded. and a system of ID cards for critical services is under discussion. (NEW) Controlled entry (with 21 days in quarantine) for limited numbers (email booking system) of Gaza ID holders started through Rafah borders until 16 April (more than 2,000 arrived until yesterday).

UNRWA’s operations

Field (FO) and Area Office (AO) staff telecommuting until 15 April, except for health and other critical staff. Schools and vocational training centres remain closed until further notice. Relief and Social Services (RSSP) offices are closed, with no home visits except in emergency cases. (NEW) 3,391 families received their food baskets via the new house-to-house delivery modality for food distribution yesterday. Daily sterilisation of Health Centres (HCs), sanitation offices, water wells, equipment and vehicles is ongoing. Microfinance has deferred installments for clients for the April. Home delivery of essential medicines to the patients aged over 70 and/or with diabetes reached the homes of (NEW) 7,195 patients until yesterday. Toll-free holiness at HCs active,

(NEW) 5,146 calls were received util yesterday. (NEW) Preparations underway for production of locally designed mask for non-medical staff.