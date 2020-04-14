UNRWA COVID-19 Brief Update: 13 April 2020

1. Epidemiological situation (WHO data: as of 12 April 2020)

Number of cases including Palestine refugees (PRs)

• Lebanon: 630 cases, (PRs: 1)*, 80 recovered, 20 deaths (local trans)*

• West Bank: 258 cases, (PRs: 34)*, 49 recovered, 2 death (PR) (local trans)*

• Jordan: 389 cases, (PRs: 3)*, 201 recovered, 7 deaths (local trans)*

• Gaza: 13 cases, (PRs: 9)*, 9 recovered, 0 deaths (local trans)*

• Syria: 25 cases, (PRs: 0)*, 5 recovered, 2 deaths (imported cases only)*

ALL COUNTRIES at HIGH RISK: COVID-19 PANDEMIC

(* MoH, ٭ Not officially declared, ? suspected & under investigation)

Global situation (WHO)

Update: 04:00 pm Amman time

• 1,739,007 cases, 108,432 deaths, 208 countries/ areas/ territories with cases

Situation in neighbouring countries

• Iran: 71,686 cases 4,474 deaths

• Iraq: 1,352 cases, 76 deaths

• Egypt: 2,065 cases, 159 deaths

• Israel: 10,525 cases, 96 deaths

Highlights

• All HCs are operational (In Jordan 18 HCs opened to dispense home-to-home NCD medicines (the other 7 closed since they finished this activity), and in WB, Biddu HC is closed).

• Health staff, sanitation labourers, distribution staff, and security guards use protective personal equipment (PPE).

• A drop in the number, down to 50%, of patients at HCs has been observed.

• HCs are implementing triage for patients with respiratory symptoms and are taking measures to limit the contact time and time of stay at HCs.

• NCD patients received medicines to cover 2-3 months of treatment.

• Some medical services have been reduced/ suspended depending on the fields.

• Plans for telemedicine/hotlines finalized/in progress as well as plans to reduce health staff where appropriate