UNRWA COVID-19 Brief Update: 12 April 2020

1. Epidemiological situation (WHO data: as of 11 April 2020)

Number of cases including Palestine refugees (PRs)

• Lebanon: 619 cases, (PRs: 1)*, 62 recovered, 20 deaths (local trans)*

• West Bank: 255 cases, (PRs: 34)٭ , 48 recovered, 2 death (PR) (local trans)*

• Jordan: 381 cases, (PRs: 0)٭ , 177 recovered, 7 deaths (local trans)*

• Gaza: 13 cases, (PRs: 9)٭ , 9 recovered, 0 deaths (local trans)*

• Syria: 25 cases, (PRs: 0)٭ , 3 recovered, 2 deaths (imported cases only)*

ALL COUNTRIES at HIGH RISK: COVID-19 PANDEMIC

(* MoH, ٭ Not officially declared, ? suspected & under investigation)

2. UNRWA Fields of operations summary updates

Access/movement

Gaza Partial lockdown in effect. Erez crossing is shut down for most permit holders and is open for special medical and humanitarian cases only. Rafah Terminal is closed in both directions, opened for imported goods and for urgent medical and humanitarian cases. (NEW) Kerem Shalom crossing for goods transport is closed. Returning Palestinians are quarantined upon arrival. Movement restrictions appear imminent, and a system of ID cards for critical services is under discussion.

West Bank

Curfew imposed across the WB, including to/from East Jerusalem, except for emergencies. Movement restrictions remain severe across the WB. The state of emergency was extended for another month. Movement in Ramallah is allowed only during 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Border villages, including Biddou (decaled as epidemic area), Qatanna, Aljdaira, Bitounia and surrounding villages (95% of residents of these villages are refugees) are under curfew & strict lockdown. Movement in Halhul, Surif, Sair, Yatta and Bani Na’im is prohibited. IDF continues to close the gates at the entrance of Fawwar camp and (NEW) Shufat camp -until today- and movement in or out requires a special permit. The total closure in Tulkarem camp and Qusra village also persists. (NEW) Strict movement restrictions are imposed in Nablus area. (NEW) Jerusalem has been divided into sectors to further restrict movement. (NEW) Wearing masks and gloves is mandatory for all who use Israeli roads including Palestinians, with a fine of 500 NIS on who violate

UNRWA’s operations

Gaza

Field (FO) and Area Office (AO) staff telecommuting until 15 April, except for health and other critical staff. Schools and vocational training centres remain closed until further notice. Relief and Social Services (RSSP) offices are closed, with no home visits except in emergency cases. Families continue to receive their food baskets via the new house-to-house delivery modality for food distribution. Daily sterilisation of Health Centres (HCs), sanitation offices, water wells, equipment and vehicles is ongoing. Microfinance has deferred installments for clients for the April. Home delivery of essential medicines to the patients aged over 70 and/or with diabetes reached the homes of 4,744 patients until yesterday. Toll-free holiness at HCs active, numbers disseminated to community. (NEW) Preparations underway for production of locally designed mask for non-medical staff.

West Bank

FO are telecommuting until 15 April. Schools and all Microfinance (MF) branches remain closed. RSSP launched a hotline for the provision of psychosocial support. Food distribution with WFP for Bedouins continues. Critical staff, guards, sanitation workers and drivers are on duty. Sterilising campaign continued in the camps in all areas. The closure of Bitounia affected the work of the AO and the movement of health and the food distribution teams. RSS offices in all areas except Bethlehem are closed, and staff are telecommuting. Health staff from outside Bethlehem started reporting to their duty stations, while UNRWA Area staff residing in Bethlehem area are still redeployed to work in the Bethlehem installations including some FO staff. Health hotlines are active in the three areas (1 in each), medical officers will respond to health-related inquiries, and will direct psychosocial conditions to counsellors. UNRWA staff need to wait for some time to pass into/out of Fawwar camp. (NEW) door to door essential medicines distribution was carried out at Biddu and surrounding villages in cooperation with Local council.

West Bank