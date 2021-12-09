UNRWA calls for making good on the promise made to future generations, including Palestine refugee children, for freedom and equality

Ahead of International Human Rights Day, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) joins the wider UN system in commemorating this important day and calls for an end to inequalities and for the upholding of the human rights of Palestine refugees on an equal basis with others.

Themed ‘All Human, All Equal’, this year’s Human Rights Day focuses on addressing inequalities, advancing human rights and rebuilding better, fairer, greener. This also applies to Palestine refugees, who face many barriers to the enjoyment of their human rights, some painfully visible, others invisible but equally inflicting pain and suffering.

“2021 has been a particularly difficult year. Several layers of crises have continued to grip the region, from active conflict, tensions and political instability to the ongoing socio-economic impact of the pandemic. This has hit the most vulnerable and marginalized, in particular Palestine refugee children, women and men, the hardest,” the UNRWA Commissioner-General said.

The increasing prevalence of negative coping strategies that Palestine refugees everywhere are forced to resort to in order to survive because they are unable to meet their basic needs is of extreme concern to UNRWA. This includes reports of missed meals, gender-based violence, and child marriage and child labour, exacerbated by the increased isolation of already vulnerable groups such as the elderly and persons with disabilities.

“All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. This universal value and right is not just an abstract phrase for Palestine refugees: We must look to the future and make this promise for freedom and equality a reality for all,” the Commissioner-General concluded. “A dignified life, including quality education, adequate health services and housing are all rights that UNRWA continues to advocate for and promote.”

Closing the gap in inequality and opportunity for Palestine refugees is a commitment to leaving no one behind, to building back better and to honouring the inherent dignity of all human beings, regardless of their status, race, colour, descent, or national or ethnic origin.

Background Information:

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 with a mandate to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to registered Palestine refugees in the Agency’s area of operations, namely the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. Thousands of Palestine refugees who lost both their homes and livelihood because of the 1948 conflict have remained displaced and in need of significant support for over seventy years. UNRWA helps them achieve their full potential in human development through quality services it provides in education, health care, relief and social services, protection, camp infrastructure and improvement, microfinance and emergency assistance. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions.