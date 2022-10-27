UNRWA Annual Operational Report 2021

In 2021, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was able to maintain delivery of quality human development, protection, and humanitarian assistance to Palestine refugees across its fields of operation, responding to the devastating health, social and economic consequences of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19 or pandemic) felt by Palestine refugees across all fields of operations, in addition to existing crises in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Overall, the number of Palestine refugees relying on the Agency’s core services increased during the reporting period, adding an additional burden on UNRWA as it continued to experience underfunding of its core programme budget and emergency appeals.