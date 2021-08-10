UNRWA Annual Operational Report 2020 [EN/AR]

The 2020 Annual Operational Report (AOR) describes Agency progress towards the attainment of the strategic outcomes set out in the UNRWA Medium Term Strategy 2016-22 (MTS). Building on efforts to harmonize results reporting and consistent with Grand Bargain10 and Funding Compact11 commitments and principles enshrined under the 2005 Paris Declaration on Aid Effectiveness,12 the AOR provides a holistic view of programming implemented by the Agency and consolidates the 2020 Report of the Commissioner-General to the General Assembly and UNRWA annual reports in relation to the 2020 occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) Emergency Appeal (EA), the 2020 Syria regional crisis EA and the COVID-19 response flash appeal (August to December 2020).13 It also contains an analysis of progress achieved against programmatic and resource mobilization targets set out under the MTS common monitoring matrix (CMM) and the Agency’s Resource Mobilization Strategy 2019-2021 (RMS). In addition, the AOR details achievements and areas where targets have not been met. A series of annexes include results frameworks and key statistics.