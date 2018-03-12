UNRWA and Landmark Amman Hotel Sign Partnership MoU

On 4 March 2018, UNRWA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Landmark Amman Hotel in support of the #DignityIsPriceless campaign in Jordan. Launched on 22 January, the global fundraising campaign aims to mobilize financial resources for UNRWA, following an unprecedented reduction to contributions from its biggest donor.

“The agreement with Landmark Amman Hotel represents an important first step in our efforts to forge similar partnerships with the private sector in Jordan,” said Abdi Aynte, Chair of the Dignity Is Priceless campaign and UNRWA Director of Planning. “We are grateful to the leadership of Landmark Amman Hotel for their solidarity with Palestine refugees at a time of extraordinary uncertainty in the region.”

Landmark Amman Hotel Chairwoman Mary Nazzal-Batayneh said the agreement is part of her company’s corporate social responsibility and recognition of the gravity of UNRWA’s financial situation. “I am excited about this partnership because UNRWA is the only UN agency that is mandated to provide humanitarian assistance and protection for Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the occupied Palestinian territory,” she said, adding “We will work with other private sector leaders to ensure that UNRWA is supported for its vital role.”

Under the newly signed agreement, the Landmark Amman Hotel will make financial contributions in support of UNRWA’ s current efforts to improve the living conditions of Palestine refugees. Likewise, UNRWA and the Landmark Amman Hotel will be co-hosting the Jordan launch event of the #DignityIsPriceless global campaign on 13 March 2018. The event will bring together representatives from the public, private and civil society sectors to raise awareness about the campaign and the plight of Palestine refugees in Jordan.

Established in 1949 by the UN General Assembly, UNRWA is mandated to provide assistance and protection to Palestine refugees in its five fields of operation pending a just and lasting resolution of the plight of Palestine refugees. Today, over 5.3 million refugees are registered with UNRWA in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and Gaza. UNRWA provides free education to over half a million girls and boys, and some three million refugees access free primary healthcare, while nearly two million extremely vulnerable refugees receive food and cash assistance.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA Programme Budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s Programme Budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5 million registered Palestine refugees. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

