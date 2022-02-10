UNRWA and GIZ renew their partnership under the new phase of the regional PART II programme

Today, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and GIZ – the German development agency – signed a new cooperation framework agreement under the new phase of the regional programme for “Strengthening the influence of Palestinian refugees on their living conditions (PART II)” funded by the German Government.

Germany will continue to support Palestine refugees to improve their living situation by fostering approaches of social and economic participation and psychosocial support. The programme will focus on dialogue and support to transformation processes, technical assistance for institutional change, and community empowerment.

Ms. Siyuan He, First Secretary of the German Representative Office in Ramallah, said: “Germany continues its steadfast support UNRWA and Palestine refugees in critical times. With regard to the manifold challenges in the region UNRWA plays key role in improving Palestine refugees’ living conditions, which is a key priority for Germany.”

“On behalf of the Agency, I would like to convey our gratitude and appreciation for the renewed partnership with GIZ and the Federal Republic of Germany,” said Mr. Karim Amer, UNRWA Director of Partnerships, and added: “Cooperation with GIZ under PART has yielded incredible results for UNRWA and Palestine refugees, including psychosocial support for Palestine refugees, the professionalization of our social workers, and the setting up of a staff care support system and the first regional Ombudsperson office that cater to the needs of the Agency’s staff in all five fields of operations who often times work in incredibly difficult contexts.”

Ms. Anja Gomm, GIZ Country Director for the Palestinian Territories, welcomed the renewal of the cooperation agreement with UNRWA and said: “GIZ recognizes the critical role that UNRWA plays in delivering essential services to Palestine refugees and is proud to renew its partnership with the Agency under the new phase of PART.”

The Government of Germany is a steadfast partner to UNRWA. In 2021, the Government of Germany was the Agency’s second-largest donor contributing EUR 150 million.

