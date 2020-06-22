Unprotected: settler attacks against Palestinians on the rise amidst the outbreak of COVID-19

On 16 April, 40-year-old Issa Qattash and his brother were severely beaten and injured by a group of Israeli settlers, while having a picnic with their families in a forest outside of Jibya village (north of Ramallah). “One of the settlers carried a rifle and another an axe”, Issa explained. “My brother Moussa managed to escape to call for help… I laid some time injured on the ground and then the settlers began dragging me out of the area… but then Israeli soldiers arrived and released me, while letting the settlers go.” Fatima Qattash, Issa’s 70-year-old mother, who witnessed the event added: “we were all shocked and scared… the children are still having nightmares!”

“The doctor that checked me at the hospital in Ramallah told me that a nerve in my arm was harmed as a result of the beating and that I need a surgery”, Issa continued, “but due to coronavirus lockdown, surgeries were suspended […] Because we had physical contact with the settlers, my brother and I were sent by the hospital staff to a quarantine center for five days, and then for another ten days of quarantine at home .”

In the first five months of 2020, OCHA documented 143 attacks attributed to Israeli settlers, resulting in Palestinian injuries (38 incidents) or in damage to Palestinian property (105 incidents).[1] These incidents led to the injury of 63 Palestinians, including 13 children, and damage to over 3,700 trees and saplings, various field crops, and more than 100 vehicles, among other assets.

Around 55 per cent of all incidents during this period (79 out of 143) were recorded during March and April, coinciding with the outbreak of COVID-19. This has exacerbated the hardship of already vulnerable communities, which have been affected by access restrictions and physical distancing measures imposed by the Palestinian and Israeli authorities to contain the pandemic.

On a monthly average, the volume of incidents so far in 2020 is the same as during 2019 (28 incidents) but well above the equivalent figures recorded between 2015 and 2018.