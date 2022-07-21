UNOPS signs an Agreement with KOICA to support the renovation of Establishing two Rehabilitation Centers in the West Bank [EN/AR]

Ramallah -21 July 2022 - The Country Director of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Palestine, Dr. Youseung Shin, and the Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Palestine Mr. Tokumitsu Kobayashi signed an agreement today for UNOPS to manage the establishment of two outpatient centers in the West Bank worth $806,548. This project will include the renovation of two existing basement floors at two medical centers namely; The Medical Complex in Ramallah and Qabatiya Medical Center in Jenin.

The implementation will last for 26 months, where UNOPS will be responsible for Design and Construction.

The project aims to improve the public rehabilitative service delivery system in Palestine by establishing two rehabilitation centers in the West Bank.

