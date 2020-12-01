UNOPS, the governments of Netherlands, Switzerland & Norway partnering to upgrade the Palestinian side of Karm Abu Salem (KS) commercial crossing [EN/AR]

Gaza | December 2020- The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) signed agreements with the governments of the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Norway worth USD 2,968,685 to upgrade the Palestinian side of the Karm Abu Salem (KS) commercial crossing.

The Karm Abu Salem crossing is located in the Southeast of Gaza Strip and is the only commercial crossing in operation for the transfer of goods, food products, fuel, vehicles, agricultural equipment, and humanitarian goods to the Gaza strip since 2011.

The upgrade of the crossing will help to protect commercial goods at the crossing against damage from weather conditions such as sun, rain, and dust. In addition, it will provide protection against vandalism, fires, flooding, and improve the overall functionality of the crossing.

Overall, this partnership aims to ensure the safety and security of its staff, transferred goods including medical supplies and food as well as reduce economic losses and transaction costs and will benefit around two million people living in the Gaza Strip (50% females).

The project consists of the construction of a steel shed on a 6,000m2 area, and the installation of a 1,230m fence around the whole site. The project will also include the installation of a firefighting system and storm-water collection system to mention a few.

During the project period, UNOPS will provide the procurement, project management, construction management, and contract management services necessary to implement this project. The construction work at the crossing is expected to be completed by the 3rd quarter of 2021.

“The project will benefit from UNOPS rigorous infrastructure team proficiency and the wide effective procurement knowledge and network UNOPS have expanded in Palestine over the last ten years hoping to further better serve every aspect of life for Palestinians living in Gaza,” said Mr. Tokumitsu KOBAYASHI, the UNOPS Director in Palestine.

