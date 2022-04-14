UNOPS, the Government of Canada and the High Judicial Council concluded the Facilities Management Assistance Project [EN/AR]

Ramallah, 14 April 2022 - The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the Government of Canada successfully concluded and transferred responsibility for the Facilities Management Assistance Project (FMAP) to the High Judicial Council (HJC) through a meeting that was conducted today with the Chief Justice of the HJC, his excellency Mr. Issa Abu Sharar, in the presence of the Head of Cooperation at the Representative Office of Canada in Ramallah, Mrs. Catherine Palmier, and the Country Director of UNOPS, Mr. Tokumitsu Kobayashi.

FMAP was funded by the Government of Canada with a total value of CAD $3.5 million and implemented by UNOPS. The implementation of the project lasted for four years and aimed to improve access to justice and the rule of law for all Palestinian citizens in the West Bank.

Specifically, the goal of the project was to increase the functionality of the facilities management system within the HJC to effectively manage their facilities in a sustainable manner and according to international standards.

In order to achieve this goal, the FMAP assisted in the establishment of the Facilities Management General Directorate (FMGD) by providing a range of administrative, operational and financial, facilities management policies and procedures, strategic plans and development tools for the FMGD, in addition to providing capacity building support for the FMGD staff through the provision of training inside and outside the country. The FMAP assisted in the establishment of three facilities management maintenance centres in the West Bank by providing the needed tools, equipment and spare parts, in addition to the installation and operation of the Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS) in all HJC courthouse facilities.

It is expected that the FMAP will contribute to strengthening environmental sustainability, gender equality and gender parity in the management of HJC facilities. This will support the HJC in achieving its ultimate of increasing access for men, women, girls and boys to an effective and equitable justice system.

The End.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Rasha Barakat-Khatib

UNOPS Jerusalem Operations Centre - Partnerships Officer

Mobile :Office: +972 (02) 6281881

Email: rashak@unops.org

For more information about UNOPS, please visit our website: www.unops.org.